This breathtaking photo of a rainbow reflected onto a lake was taken in Vernon Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022. (Josh Wielinga photo)

A photographer in Vernon, B.C. captured some magic Friday (Aug.19) evening.

A photo taken by Josh Wielinga shows a rainbow arching over water, reflecting into an immaculate sphere.

No edits were made to the photo which captured a colourful evening sunset — a worthy backdrop to the perfectly symmetrical rainbow.

Brendan Shykora

