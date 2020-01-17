Merlyn Guilderson put some clothes outside in the cold and they froze in just 45 minutes. (Merlyn Guilderson Photography)

Sub-zero B.C. weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes

A local photographer decided to have some fun with the frosty weather before its gone

British Columbia’s cold spell may be nearing its end, but before the weather warms up a bit next week a local photographer decided to do some experimenting.

Merlyn Guilderson took to her backyard on Wednesday morning to see how long it took for clothing to become frozen solid in the piercing Kelowna cold, anticipating it to take around three hours.

“I am just curious how long does it take for these clothes to get frozen,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Much to her surprise, upon her return just 45 minutes later, the -25 C (with the windchill) weather had turned the garments rock solid.

A Calgary man had much the same idea but also turned it into a game.

Today (Jan. 17), temperatures in Kelowna should warm up a bit, with a high of -8 C according to Environment Canada.

By Monday, the temperature will hit 1 C, so if you want to play T-shirt frisbee do it soon!

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the move… to Kelowna?

READ MORE: Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Valentine’s deal

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

Just Posted

McCormick to deliver ‘State of the City’ address February 5

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick will present his annual address on the state… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs named Volunteers of the Year with Alpine Canada

The duo are the driving force behind ski racing in Kimberley.

Kimberley 2019 construction values highest in years at over $32 million

2019 was a busy year for construction in Kimberley, with the City… Continue reading

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

A special prosecutor has been appointed to conduct an independent review into… Continue reading

Team Buchy set to represent B.C. at Curling Junior Nationals in Langley

Team Kaila Buchy is off to the Canadian Juniors in Langley this… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kimberley hockey legend, John Migneault

ANTHONY DRANSFELD One of the better hockey players to come to Kimberley,… Continue reading

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Judge says defendants breached contract, despite being unaware of tank until basement flooded

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Everyone’s hitting the slopes in B.C.; here’s how to avoid injury

As area ski hills settle into the season with all the powder… Continue reading

Work wanted: Good at duking

My goodness, the sturm, the drang, the accusations, the gnashing of teeth,… Continue reading

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Oil and gas industry applauds top court’s dismissal of B.C.’s Trans Mountain case

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining obstacles for the project

Most Read