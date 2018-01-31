During the lunar eclipse at 5:55 a.m. on the North Coast, the moon turned red and orange, a.k.a. the “blood moon”. (Jonathon Bartlett photo)

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

While rain and clouds hindered visibility on the North Coast, Haida Gwaii had an opening to view the super blue blood moon Wednesday morning, Jan. 31.

From Masset, Jonathon Bartlett snapped photos of the blood moon at 5:55 a.m. and then the lunar eclipse from 6:26 a.m. until 7 a.m., when the clouds rolled in.

“I checked it at 3 a.m. and [it] was too cloudy, and got set up for 5:45 a.m., five minutes later all the cloud blew away giving a perfect view of the blood moon,” Bartlett said in an email.

READ MORE: Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The shadow of the earth fell on the moon this morning at around 6:26 a.m.-7 a.m. for the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event. (Jonathon Bartlett photo)

The earth blocked the light falling on the moon during the Jan. 31 lunar eclipse. (Jonathon Bartlett photo)

(Jonathon Bartlett photo)

(Jonathon Bartlett photo)

(Jonathon Bartlett photo)

Previous story
B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

Just Posted

Total eclipse of the full blue supermoon

Second full moon of the month passes behind the earth into the shadow of the sun

City of Kimberley asks for residents to grant permission for deer contractors to access private properties.

Another round of research mule deer translocation to be conducted this month

Kootenay Savings donates to Kimberley Community Foundation

The Kootenay Savings Credit Union has once again provided a sizeable donation… Continue reading

Race season is underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort

FIS U18 Speed Series starts off the season, January 29 to February 2, 2018.

College of the Rockies hosting annual open house

College of the Rockies is hosting the annual Open House for community… Continue reading

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studios

B.C. senior care improving, still far below target

Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care standard last year, up from 9%

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

Todd Stone, B.C. Liberals fire back at rivals’ claim of bad sign-ups

Party says all candidates had memberships rejected after audit

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Most Read

  • Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

    Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

  • B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

    With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.