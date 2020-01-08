The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

After more than 26,000 entries, the winners have been selected across Western Canada.

The winners have been selected for the 2019 London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest after judges looked through more than 26,000 entries of remarkable vistas, local gems, family portraits and West Coast adventures.

The grand prize winner is Lori Kupsch from Red Deer, Alta., with her photo Morant’s Curve. She captured the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through Banff’s majestic peaks.

Photography has been Kupsch’s passion since she was a young girl.

“I remember playing with my parent’s Brownie camera as a child. I would pretend to take a picture and then draw it,” she said to Black Press Media upon learning that she won.

By winning, Kupsch will receive a $2,000 London Drugs gift card, which she said she plans to spend on more camera equipment including a new lens.

When asked what advice she would give to aspiring photographers, Kupsch said: “practice, practice, practice, take some workshops and lessons, and learn your camera.”

Kupsch also won the contest’s Scenic Canada category, winning an additional $500 London Drugs gift card.

The Random Top 100 winner of the Air North trip to Yukon is Dale Drea from Parksville, B.C., with his photo Confederation Bridge, which was taken in Prince Edward Island.

Drea will enjoy a three-day trip to see the northern lights in Yukon, valued at $1,800 from Air North. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

Voters across Western Canada selected Colleen Kaiser-Gill from Caroline, Alta., as the winner for the 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award, earning a $250 London Drugs gift card for her photo Branders’ Break.

There were seven category winners who have each have won $500 London Drugs gift cards.

Michael Weir, of Nanaimo, B.C., is the winner of the People category for his photograph Second Attempt.

The Love Where You Live category winner is Michael Hoffmann, from Surrey, B.C., for his photograph Bridge + Boats taken in Fort Langley, B.C.

Terry Jones, from Ladysmith, B.C., captured quite the reflection with her photograph A Heavy Landing and won the Wildlife category.

Candice Dutton, from Surrey, B.C., is the Mobile Phone Entry category winner with her photograph Purfect Window Dressing.

The West Coast Adventure category winner is Jessica Greville, a resident of Surrey, B.C., with her photograph Oregon Coast Sunset Fun.

Angie Ooms, of Parksville, B.C., captured an unbelievable amount of seagulls with her photograph Herring Run and won the Festival and Events category.

Bev Bakka, from Port Moody, B.C., has been randomly selected as the lucky voter in the People’s Choice Award contest and will receive a $250 London Drugs gift card.

The Amateur Photographer of the Year contest was named as the best promotion in North America 2018 by the Local Media Association.

For more on this year’s submissions, the top 50 Editor’s Picks E-editions will be published this month across local Black Press Media publications.

