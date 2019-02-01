Sunny weather feels far away for most of Canada, where most are stuck under blankets of snow (Maxpixels photo)

Travel searches online peak as Old Man Winter digs in, Valentine’s Day nears

Vancouver is one of the top destinations for a romantic getaway that’s warm

With a particularly cold winter and Valentine’s Day coming up, Canadians are looking to warm up in more ways than one with their significant other.

According to travel search engine KAYAK, the number of searches for trips to sunny getaways for Valentine’s Day weekend is up 50 per cent compared to any other weekend in February so far.

On top of a break from the weather and a desire to add excitement, long-distance relationships and vacation flings could also be factors.

According to a recent survey, KAYAK said 22 per cent of Canadians have been in a relationship with someone living abroad, while 16 per cent said they met their significant other while on holiday.

The most popular destinations vary from coast to coast.

B.C. has been known this season for having one of the mildest winters nationwide, so it’s no surprise Vancouver is one of the top destinations for lovebirds leaving out of Calgary and Toronto.

As for where British Columbians want to go, New Delhi, Los Angeles and Tokyo are the top destinations.

In Alberta, those planning to depart Calgary and Edmonton are looking to Las Vegas, Vancouver, Toronto and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

From Toronto, where temperatures have dipped below -30 C, Vancouver is the most searched city, followed by New York City and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
14-year-old’s FaceTime bug discovery could rattle Apple

Just Posted

Bouldering competition at Kimberley’s Spirit Rock

A bouldering competition was held at Spirit Rock Climbing Centre in Kimberley… Continue reading

MP Wayne Stetski asks what happened to Liberals promised funding for rural bus service gaps

OTTAWA—Today in the House of Commons, NDP Member of Parliament for Kootenay—Columbia… Continue reading

City of Kimberley’s five year capital plan

The City of Kimberley has several major projects included in the 2019-2023… Continue reading

City looking for grant funding for emergency preparedness equipment

The City of Kimberley is asking the Regional District of East Kootenay… Continue reading

Kimberley FOCUS hands out its 50th $500 donation

Kimberley FOCUS recently handed out the 50th $500 donation since 2015. This… Continue reading

Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu admitted he caused the collision that killed 16 people and injured 13

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Memorial plaques still available for Kimberley Veterans Park

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

Most Read