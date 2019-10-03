Trump tweet of Nickelback video aimed at Biden removed

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment

Twitter has removed a tweet from President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice-President Joe Biden.

The post was removed because of a copyright complaint. It featured a doctored version of the band’s 2015 music video “Photograph,” showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Biden, his son, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man.

Trump’s tweet came as the president has repeatedly criticized Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his telephone call with Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressed for an investigation of his Democratic rival Biden and his son.

A Twitter spokeswoman said Thursday it responded “to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”

ALSO READ: Pompeo acknowledges he was on Trump call at centre of impeachment probe

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta firefighter’s misdial ends in pizza party for Texas first responders

Just Posted

Dynamiter’s Brock Palmer approaching milestone

Palmer to play his 100th game on Saturday

Selkirk’s Junior Girls Thunder Volleyball team wins again

What a great start to the season for the Selkirk StormJunior Girls… Continue reading

Bring on the autumn entertainment

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment listings

Candidates pitch visions, plans at Cranbrook election forum

All six candidates running for Kootenay-Columbia shared their policy ideas at debate

Libertarian candidate out of Kootenay-Columbia race

Terry Tiessen says he did not complete his nomination package

New campaign aims to help Canadians SPOT fake news online

News Media Canada launches new campaign to help readers sort between fact and fiction

The separation of church and state hot topic in French-language debate

Conservative, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Liberal leaders took part

‘Interesting mixture of emotions’: Scott Moir reflects on final tour with Tessa Virtue

The Canadian figure skating champions will be skating through B.C. for Rock the Rink tour

McDavid nets winner, Oilers edge Canucks 3-2 in opener

Vancouver blows third-period lead in Edmonton

UBC fraternity council halts social functions after alleged druggings

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Parole denied again for B.C. man convicted in 1990 murders of friend’s mom, grandmother

Lord and another teen killed a friend’s mother and grandmother, at the friend’s urging

Saanich woman who survived Las Vegas shooting turns to writing, activism

‘I was stripped of my innocence…other Canadians died,’ the survivor said.

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

Most Read