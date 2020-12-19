Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In December, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Operation Santa Paws and A Blue Christmas.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 20: Go Carolling Day, Sangria Day, Games Day.

Monday, Dec. 21: Short Story Day, Short Girl Appreciation Day, Crossword Puzzle Day, Humbug Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 22: Date Nut Bread Day, Forefathers’ Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: Festivus, Roots Day.

Thursday, Dec. 24: Eggnog Day.

Friday, Dec. 25: Pumpkin Pie Day, Grav-Mass Day, A’phabet Day or No “L” Day.

Saturday, Dec. 26: Thank-you Note Day, Candy Cane Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Just Posted

Holly Gale and Ciara Robinson spoke at the event as members of the Kimberley Youth Action Network. Submitted photo.
Kimberley youth invited to speak at Provincial Climate Change Research Symposium

On November 30, 2020, two Selkirk High School students participated in the… Continue reading

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

Kimberley Fire Department on the scene in Forest Crowne Friday. Paul Rodgers photo
Kimberley Fire Department responds to call in Forest Crowne

Minimal damage, no injuries reported

Kimberley Search and Rescue president Peter Reid.
Search and Rescue president reflects on 2020, looks ahead to winter

Over the spring and summer, Kimberley Search and Rescue President Peter Reid,… Continue reading

2020
Urban wildlife Part VII: The East Kootenay birds of 2020

The work of local photographers printed in the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2020. Part VII

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Two more deaths were reported McKinney Place in Oliver. (File)
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

Teck signage in Elkford, BC. (Soranne Floarea / The Free Press)
Sparwood Mayor David Wilks: Teck has our back when it comes to COVID-19

Wilks said he had full confidence in Teck’s response to a cluster at its Elk Valley operations

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Most Read