Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Pride Month and Soul Food Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, May 30: Water a Flower Day, Mint Julep Day, Hole in My Bucket Day, World Multiple Sclerosis Day.

Monday, May 31: No Tobacco Day, Save Your Hearing Day, Macaroon Day, Smile Day.

Tuesday, June 1: World Milk Day, Go Barefoot Day, Say Something Nice Day, Flip a Coin Day.

Wednesday, June 2: Running Day, Leave the Office Early Day, Rotisserie Chicken Day.

Thursday, June 3: World Bicycle Day, Repeat Day, Moonshine Day, Chocolate Macaroon Day.

Friday, June 4: Hug Your Cat Day, Doughnut Day, Fish and Chips Day, Corgi Day.

Saturday, June 5: Trails Day, Hot Air Ballon Day, World Environment Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

