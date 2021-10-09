François Freyvogel (left) shares a laugh with Ted Giesbrecht during the Chilliwack Plowing Match on April 9, 2005. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 is Old Farmers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

François Freyvogel (left) shares a laugh with Ted Giesbrecht during the Chilliwack Plowing Match on April 9, 2005. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 is Old Farmers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 10 to 16

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day, No Bra Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Canadian Library Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 10: World Homeless Day, World Mental Health Day, World Porridge Day, Hug a Drummer Day.

Monday, Oct. 11: Coming Out Day, International Day of Girls, Sausage Pizza Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Old Farmers’ Day, Pulled Pork Day, World Arthritis Day, Face Your Fears Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 13: No Bra Day, Bring Your Teddy to Work and School Day, International Top-Spinning Day, Pet Obesity Awareness Day.

Thursday, Oct. 14: Dessert Day, World Sight Day, Be Bald and Be Free Day.

Friday, Oct. 15: Global Handwashing Day, World Students’ Day, White Cane Safety Day.

Saturday, Oct. 16: Feral Cat Day, Dictionary Day, World Food Day, Bridge Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spain won’t let youth spend cash windfall on bullfights

Just Posted

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)
Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior

Highway 5, 61 kilometres south of Merritt looking north (elevation 1,193 metres) Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. (DriveBC image)
Special weather statement in effect for B.C. Interior over long weekend

Fernie SAR assisted an injured mountain biker on Monday. (Photo Submitted)
Two missing women found safe and well in Bull River area: Fernie SAR

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Interior Health officials update RDEK board on regional operations, pandemic response