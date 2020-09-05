Thursday, Sept. 10 is Alpaca Day. Pictured here is an alpaca in snowy Chilliwack on Jan. 10, 2007. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, Suicide Prevention Month and Sewing Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Sept. 6: Read a Book Day, Pet Rock Day, Coffee Ice Cream Day.

Monday, Sept. 7: Beer Lover’s Day, Salami Day, Mouthguard Day, Buy a Book Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Star Trek Day, Iguana Awareness Day, Actors’ Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Teddy Bear Day, Quiet Day, Wienerschnitzel Day, Wonderful Weirdos Day.

Thursday, Sept. 10: World Suicide Prevention Day, Alpaca Day, TV Dinner Day, Swap Ideas Day.

Friday, Sept. 11: Make Your Bed Day, No News is Good News Day, Hot Cross Bun Day.

Saturday, Sept. 12: Chocolate Milkshake Day, Programmers’ Day, Video Games Day, Drive Your Studebaker Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 1

Just Posted

Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

20 cases are currently active in the region

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

Dynamiters Head Coach Derek Stuart shares his thoughts on the upcoming season

College of the Rockies transfer students rank well provincially

Students have higher graduation rates and top GPAs: B.C. Council on Admission and Transfer

Large-scale planned igntions to contain Doctor Creek wildfire Friday

This 7000 hectare fire is burning 25 kilometres south west of Canal Flats

Search for missing Wilmer man ends in tragedy

Police, search and rescue volunteers, recovered missing man’s remains near Wilmer Lake on Thursday

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Game 7 heartbreak for Vancouver as Vegas bounces Canucks from NHL playoffs with 3-0 win

Golden Knights advance to meet Dallas in Western Conference final

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 1

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Most Read