Vancouver was the sixth most liveable city in the world, according to a new report. (pxhere.com)

Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

West coast city narrowly beats Toronto, but is bested by Calgary

Vancouverites know their city is pretty great, and the world agrees.

The City of Glass made the No. 6 spot on the Global Liveability Index 2018, released Tuesday by The Economist magazine.

Vancouver got a score of 97.3 out of 100, bested by fellow Canadian city Calgary at No. 4, but just beating out Toronto at No. 7.

Communities in the 140-city list were ranked on 30 qualitative and quantitative factors, which were wrapped up in five broad categories:

  • stability
  • healthcare
  • culture and environment
  • education
  • infrastructure

While Vancouver ranked 95 or above for most categories, it was let down by a rank of 92.9 in infrastructure.

Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

