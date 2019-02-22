You can vote on four choices for the calf’s name: Spout, Storm, Sointula and Sutil. (Ocean Wise Marine Mammal Research Program/Facebook)

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

British Columbia’s family under the sea has grown and needs help finding a name.

A young killer whale named Springer made headlines in 2002 when she was found in poor health in Washington’s Puget Sound. Seventeen years after she was rescued and released by staff at the Vancouver Aquarium, she now has a family of her own.

READ MORE: New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and the aquarium is asking for help again with her second.

The calf, formally known as A116, just turned two years old, the aquarium said in a release Friday. The first two years of a whale’s life are the most challenging, so now it can be given a common name.

Although its sex is not known, whale researchers have made a list of potential names: Spout, Storm, Sointula and Sutil.

Researchers commonly name whales in B.C. after geographic locations. These four choices have a significant connection to where the calf was first spotted or where Springer was released.

Teams have been monitoring Springer and her pod of northern resident killer whales since the 1980s, off the waters of northern Vancouver Island and as far north as Alaska. Sixteen pods of more than 300 whales make up this group.

Go to ocean.org/namethecalf/ before March 8 to cast your vote.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Must-have wardrobe basics

Just Posted

Cranbrook council to discuss proposed deer cull

Staff report says city has a wildlife permit that allows for the culling of 50 urban deer

BREAKING: B.C. police watchdog clears officers in fatal hostage situation

A woman died after a hostage situation in a rural area outside Cranbrook last fall

EK Performing Arts festival starts Monday

Cranbrook to host provincial festival in 2020

Kimberley History: The Way it Was

In 1960 there were calls for a highway from Marysville to Crawford Bay

Avalanche lose in PACWEST quarter-finals

The College of the Rockies men’s and women’s volleyball teams lost their matches at provincials

WATCH: Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

Logging truck loses logs on Cranbrook St.

Traffic diverted to Ridgeview Rd. for a few hours as the scene was cleaned up

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Ballet Jorgen’s Coppélia features local dancers

Classic ballet runs at Key City Theatre Friday, Feb. 22

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Most Read