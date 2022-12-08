An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Victoria residents ranked as Canada’s top tippers on Uber Eats

Victoria was also the fifth most polite city on the 2022 Uber Eats cravings report

Victoria residents were Canada’s most generous tippers on Uber Eats this year, according to the platform’s latest cravings report.

Nanaimo took the seventh spot and was the only other B.C. community to make the fourth annual list. Meanwhile, Sherbrooke, Quebec had the second-best tippers.

The 2021 list saw Nanaimo come out on top, and Victoria was the runner-up.

“In true Canuck fashion, we continue to show our appreciation with tips whenever we can,” Uber Eats said in a statement.

Kingston, Ont. was the most polite city on the 2022 report, and Victoria was ranked fifth.

These rankings were based on who said please and thank you most often on their orders.

The most popular grocery item ordered in the country this year was a banana, and fries were the top side.

READ MORE: Food delivery robots hit Canadian sidewalks, but many challenges delay mass adoption

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

RestaurantsUber

Previous story
Co-buying a house: How platonic partners make it work
Next story
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips

Just Posted

Clockwise from top left: Craig Campbell, general manager at ʔaq̓am Community Enterprises; Tessa and Scott Salter, owner/operators of the popular Salty Robin Wood Designs; Ryan Doehle; Bob Sumka. Photos courtesy Keith Powell.
Regional business round-up

The documentary “Into the Weeds” will be shown at Centre 6 on January 11,2023, sponsored by Wildsight.
Wildsight to screen pesticide documentary Into the Weeds in Kimberley

Volunteer Wilma Harding organizing the Christmas Hamper schedule.
Still a few days left to sign up for a Food Bank Christmas hamper

Kimberley Alpine Resort is the only Canadian resort to make the list of top North American senior friendly ski hills. Facebook file
Kimberley Alpine Resort makes list as a top ten senior friendly resort in North America