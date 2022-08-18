VIDEO: Active B.C. senior described by friend as ‘feisty’ celebrates 108th birthday

Hedy Sutolov, who hiked Mt. Cheam when she was 90, turned 108 on Aug. 18

Hedy Sutulov celebrates her 108th birthday with her friends on Aug. 10, 2022 at Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence where she lives. She turned 108 on Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A Chilliwack senior who hiked until she was 95 and still actively knits herself sweaters turned 108.

Hedy Sutulov celebrated her birthday on Thursday, Aug. 18 with her nephew who she said is like a son.

She was born in Vienna, Austria on Aug. 18, 1914. She never had any children, but she always led an active life.

Her friend Leasl White described her in one word: feisty.

Hedy hiked Mt. Cheam when she was 90 and continued hiking until the age of 95. She lived on her own until the age of 101 and she had her driver’s licence until 104. She owned a Jeep for 22 years (so she could go hiking) before a thief stole it when she was 101.

She’s been knitting for decades and still knits about two pullover or cardigan sweaters for herself every year.

On Aug. 10, Hedy celebrated her special day a little early with friends at Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence where she’s lived for the past seven years.

That day, they sang Happy Birthday to her and she had a chocolate cupcake with a candle in it.

Hedy’s 108th party on Aug. 10 was part of the Birchwood’s monthly birthday celebrations where four other people, whose birthdays are also in August, were recognized.

The Progress wrote a special feature on her last year for her 107th birthday.

