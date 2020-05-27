Bear seen hunting down a rabbit in Whistler, B.C., on May 25, 2020. (danielmb101/Instagram)

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

British Columbia – known for its wildlife – is home to hundreds of amateur videos showcasing interactions between bears, cougars, rare birds and other animals. A video shot in Whistler recently showing the last moments of a confrontation between a hungry bear and a wild rabbit doesn’t disappoint.

The footage, captured at a bus stop on Monday (May 27) by Daniel Michael Bunter, shows a rabbit being chased by a bear on the street.

The pair run in a circle several times.

“Get the rabbit, get the rabbit,” Bunter, who appears to be filming from inside a vehicle, can be heard saying.

The bear manages to catch the rabbit, before picking it up and running into nearby bushes.

RISE AND SHINE: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Black bears go into a deep sleep or “denning period” from November through to April, making May a month for extensive bear sightings as the animals come out of slumber looking for food.

With a sense of smell far greater than that of dogs, the big four-legged animals are able to locate food from over a kilometre away, according to Wild Safe BC.

If a bear is spotted posing an immediate threat or danger to public safety, British Columbians are asked to contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).

If you encounter a bear, conservationists urge that you talk in a low, calm voice, never turn your back on a bear, and do not directly stare at it.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Just Posted

Farm life: lessons learned while working from home

It’s important to slow down, be kind to one another, and enjoy the little moments in life

SD6 expects 50 to 60 per cent of students back on June 1 on a part time basis

School District No. 6, which includes the Kimberley Zone, is going ahead… Continue reading

Outdoors Open House for Central and Watkins project in Kimberley

A socially distant opportunity to find out more about the townhome project

Angel Flight takes to the skies once more

Angel Flight East Kootenay is once again offering free flights to Kelowna for medical appointments

East Kootenay snow packs still moderately high

EK snow packs at 114 per cent of normal

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

Restorative pole project underway in Edgewood

The pole was made almost 50 years ago to pay respect to local First Nations

Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

Medical Health Officer reassures parents as some children and staff head back to class June 1

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits

Maximum 50 in large spaces, Premier John Horgan says

Most Read