Briefly seen over a road in Kent, Wash., this fireball was seen in multiple places in B.C., including Agassiz, Abbotsford and Peachland. The event was seen on Tuesday, April 26, between 8:45 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. (Screenshot/AMS)

Briefly seen over a road in Kent, Wash., this fireball was seen in multiple places in B.C., including Agassiz, Abbotsford and Peachland. The event was seen on Tuesday, April 26, between 8:45 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. (Screenshot/AMS)

VIDEO: ‘Fireball’ blazes across Fraser Valley night sky

Witnesses reported event as far north as Kamloops and as far south as Portland

It only appeared for just a second, but Mount Woodside resident Steve Turney remembered it vividly, and it seems he’s not alone.

He and his wife Diane were walking in the Mount Woodside area when a bright light appeared, an airborne fireball apparently streaking down into the valley in the Rosedale area.

“It was an incredibly close object in the sky,” Turney said, believing it may have been a meteor or an aircraft in distress. “We [quickened] our walk up the hill to see if it landed. We could see the flames off it. It really piqued our curiosity.”

According to the American Meteor Society, there have been 44 witness reports of a fireball at about 8:45 p.m.from Kamloops to Portland to Spokane and North Vancouver. Dubbed Event 2579-2022, most witnesses reported seeing the flash for roughly 3.5 seconds. A few saw it for under one second while a lucky few witnessed the display for 7.5 seconds. The trajectory appears to be westward and it’s unclear if it impacted in any significant way.

There is one video of the event, taken via dashcam in Kent, Wash.

The American Meteor Society is a New York-based non-profit organization dedicated to collecting information on meteoric astronomy in North America.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizAstronomyHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
QUIZ: The taxman cometh

Just Posted

Satellite and on-the-ground analysis has confirmed ongoing logging of the most productive big-tree old growth forests remaining. Mark Worthing - Sierra Club BC photo.
Evidence of logging, cutting permits in proposed old growth deferrals: Wildsight

The Dirtbag Festival celebrates Kimberley’s mountain lifestyle. Dirtbag Facebook photo
Dirtbag Festival returns to Kimberley May 27, 2022

Jeffry Todd Taylor and Leanne MacFarlane. (File photo)
Daughter of Cranbrook woman slain in mistaken identity murders shocked at not guilty verdict

The Morrissey bridge to the south of Fernie has been repaired ahead of its use as the major access point for pipeline construction work to the east of Fernie in 2022, 2023 and 2024. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Pipeline work to bring hundreds of workers to Fernie