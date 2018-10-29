VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

If violence and gore aren’t your thing, these movies can still give you some Halloween fun. Which one is your favourite?

1. “The Addams Family” – Their bizarre antics are fun for the whole family

2. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” – The “Peanuts” characters navigate the holiday

3. “Hocus Pocus” – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star as witches in what has become a Halloween cult classic

4. “Practical Magic” – Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play witch sisters on a quest for love

5. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – This campy cult classic is often aired on TV or in movie theatres around Halloween

REALATED: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

6. “Young Frankenstein” – Gene Wilder helps put a comedic twist on a classic horror film

7. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Halloween Town learns the meaning of Christmas

(The Canadian Press)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?

Just Posted

Special jerseys for a special cause for Kimberley Dynamiters

Nitros raise funds for Kidney Cancer research

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

“This is Our Ice”

Green Bay Committee says we can do this as reach out campaign launches

Conference connects classrooms to communities in the Columbia Basin

Participants learn from the land and people of the Ktunaxa Nation

Bells of Christmas at Kimberley Sacred Heart Church

“Bells of Christmas!” Listen for the sound of the Church bells at… Continue reading

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

Contruction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine for Vancouver Island community

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

Black Press career fair brings new opportunities to Kootenays

Catch the event Nov. 15 at the Ktunaxa Nations Building in Cranbrook

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Most Read