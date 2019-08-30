VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

Amatuer comics who think they bombed at their first open-mic-night may feel less shame after hearing these famous comics talk about their stage-fails.

Almost every new comedian experiences humiliation. If you embarrassed yourself, it doesn’t mean you suck and should never show your face in public again.

Well it might.

But even so, try listening to these comedians talk about the rough times and you might feel better.

Want to try the open-mic? Most comedy clubs have an open-mic night once a week if you’re feeling brave.

Abbotsford’s Yuk Yuk’s just started a new weekly slot for first timers at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Previous story
Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

Just Posted

Multi-unit light-industrial shop complex to be built in Marysville

Kimberley City Council has approved a Development Variance Permit for the proposed shop complex.

Feds give Ktunaxa Nation $16M to protect contentious Jumbo Glacier Resort site

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

MP Wayne Stetski presents to Kimberley City Council ahead of Federal election

Stetksi outlines priorities of constituents including affordable housing, childcare, climate change.

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months in child bride case

A convicted polygamist leader associated with Bountiful has been sentenced to 12… Continue reading

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

B.C. gas prices see long-weekend jump, just as inquiry report to be released

Vancouver will see prices as high as 155 cents per litre

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

Outdoor Movie Night next Friday at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Event sponsored by Kootenay Savings

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Most Read