A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Langley musician Gino Gerussi has a brief encounter with a no-nonsense construction foreman at the beginning of his music video.

“Hey Gino, I heard you can sing,” says the foreman, whose hard hat is labelled “the boss.”

“You heard wrong,” Gino replies. His hard hat is labelled “career labourer.”

“Don’t quit your day job, then,” the foreman says as he walks away.

Gino goes back to shovelling gravel.

Cue the music.

As Gerussi, still in his hard hat, work jacket and gloves, croons “Just In Love With A Girl” over a jazzy mix of horn, piano and drum, his co-workers form up a dance line and deliver some Vegas-style kicks.

It ends with a hint that it may have all been a dream, when the dozing Gerussi is jolted awake by the foreman who warns him about sleeping on the job and tells him to get back to work.

The music video has generated thousands of hits on social media as “Construction Guy Can Actually Sing” since it was first posted.

And yes, Gerussi is an actual construction worker, and those are his foreman and co-workers.

It is his real voice, and he co-wrote the song with jazz legend Miles Black.

Gerussi, a single dad who lives in Brookswood, wasn’t getting much work as a musician during the pandemic, so he returned to construction, something he did as a day job in his 20s, to help pay the bills.

“COVID hits, I can’t play music,” he summarized.

“I’m a single dad of two full-time, so I’ve got to make the best of it.”

He ended up working for Jacob Bros. Construction, at their job site at Coquitlam city hall.

After awhile, his coworkers learned that Gerussi was a singer, and when an aspiring video producer named Rayden Wickop found out about it, Wickop had an idea – why not do a music video, on the construction site?

When he head about it, Gerussi thought it would be an enjoyable experience, even if the video didn’t turn out, so he said yes.

“It was a lark,” Gerussi recalled.

“It was just to have fun.”

READ ALSO: The anthem that might have been

With the video’s success, Gerussi has been getting all kinds of welcome attention, with media outlets on both sides of the border reaching out to tell his story. His songs are moving up the charts once again.

“People are coming to the site to take pictures of me,” Gerussi laughed.

“It’s been incredible.”

He has just released a second video made with Wickop, “Losing myself” that uses Vancouver’s Gastown as a backdrop, and there are plans to do some more construction-related videos as well.

What was a detour may have turned out to be a boost for his career, and he is delighted and grateful.

“Never give up on your dreams,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

“You hear it a million times, but never give up.”

READ ALSO: Langley musicians letting loose with new singles

His website, ginogerussi.com notes that Gerussi has been immersed in music for nearly four decades.

He started playing drums when he was five, and started taking opera lessons at 12.

His uncle was iconic actor Bruno Gerussi, who starred in the CBC-TV series The Beachcombers, the longest-running dramatic series ever made for Canadian television.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines
Next story
Girl Scout cookies take flight in Virginia drone deliveries

Just Posted

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Pharmacies in Cranbrook, Castlegar receive AstraZeneca vaccine

It’s the first time the vaccine has been made available in the Kootenays

Sam Steele Days — Cranbrook’s annual community festival — will be back for 2021 after being cancelled in 2020.
Sam Steele Days returning for 2021

Sam Steele Days festivities will be back to help kick off the… Continue reading

Kimberley Search and Rescue president says he's concerned about the number of people likely to take to the backcountry and rivers this spring and summer, potentially without the experience or guidance to keep them safe. Photo courtesy Kimberley SAR.
Kimberley SAR pres. concerned about spring river conditions

COVID pandemic likely to cause influx in backcountry users

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Kimberley Horror Fest founders Natalie Skokan (left) and Chantel Delaney talk five years of Horror Fest, and this year's virtual Halfway to Horror Fest concert series. Photo submitted.
Halfway to Horror Fest virtual concert series planned for May

Festival founders talk supporting local music, five years of Horror Fest

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Newly published research shows threatened caribou herds have lost twice as much habitat as they’ve gained over the last twenty years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Alberta, B.C. caribou lose twice as much habitat from fire and industry as they gain

Some herds, protected by large-scale wolf culls and maternity penning, have made modest gains

LC (aka Little Cutie) is to receive much-needed dental treatment, following a fundraiser launched by Elgin Park grad Naomi Gantug. (Gofundme.com photo)
Senior pup’s painful smile prompts aspiring B.C. vet to launch fundraiser for surgery

Naomi Gantug raised more than $700 to help the dachshund’s owner, who was considering skipping meals in order to afford treatment

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 road checks won’t require travel documents

Regional travel ban working voluntarily, minister says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gaelen Schnare on the shore of Kootenay Lake. He says he first started watching birds when he was three or four. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Eagle eyes: Gaelen Schnare’s passion for birding

The 14 year old has earned respect from a community of bird watchers

Ashok Mohan holds up a photo of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, who died from complications due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. A 72-year-old retired bank manager, Sharma had been living in the city of Jabalpur, India when he was infected and died within 10 days of contracting the virus. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India

India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

Most Read