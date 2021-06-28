A family of bears took a dip in Coquitlam, B.C., to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave this weekend. (Lyle Jeffrey/Twitter)

A family of bears took a dip in Coquitlam, B.C., to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave this weekend. (Lyle Jeffrey/Twitter)

VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs escape the heat by taking a dip in a B.C. pool

Bears were trying to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave

If you think you’re having a hard time during the heat wave, just imagine being a being covered in thick black fur.

That’s a situation a mother bear and her cubs found themselves in but the resourceful animals still managed to find a way to cool off.

A video posted to social media by Coquitlam resident Lyle Jeffrey showed the bear family taking a dip in his pool.

READ MORE: Heat wave dubbed ‘dangerous,’ ‘historic,’ bakes much of Western Canada

READ MORE: Resellers marking up air conditioners online as B .C.’s heat wave keeps shattering records

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsHeat wave

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP were called to the Kimberley Skate Park, where a 58-year-old man was pronounced deceased after taking a fall off his bike.
58-year-old male deceased following bike crash at Kimberley Skate Park

The Bavarian facade of the Kimberley Post Office is removed to restore the building to its original brick look. Paul Rodgers photo.
Bavarian facade removed to restore Post Office to original brick exterior

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick.
Kimberley Mayor talks housing, waste water treatment plant, wildlife

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province