VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris sings love for Canada while filming in B.C.

The ‘How I Met your Mother’ actor spent his last weekend in B.C. enjoying the fresh outdoors

Actor Neil Patrick Harris loves Canada.

At least, that’s according to his latest Instagram video. Harris took to Instagram to sing Canada’s national anthem atop what looks to be Quarry Rock in Deep Cove earlier this week.

“Hiking in B.C. – while I’m anxious to get back to my life in NYC, I’ll sure miss the nature and majestic beauty of ����,” he said. “Vancouver is extraordinary.”

The former ‘How I Met your Mother’ star has been filming Netflix series ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ in Vancouver – a city he has praised in the past.

In April 2017, he made headlines after making a call out on social media for a real estate agent to help him find a place to live in the city.

Loving Vancouver. It's awesome. Still trying to find the right awesome place to stay while I'm here. #help Digs4nph@gmail.com — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) April 7, 2017

Harris attended the city’s pride parade in 2016 and also went to Tofino with his husband to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

