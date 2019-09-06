Black Widow squares off with Praying Mantis in West Kelowna home. (Varina Stone/Youtube)

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Some may call it the battle of the century among B.C. insects.

A West Kelowna woman is offering up a glimpse into the Darwinian evolutionary theory of natural selection in the form of a six-minute fight between a black widow spider and a preying mantis, all caught on camera.

ALSO READ: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Varina Stone’s footage begins with the pair squaring off in a crack between a piece of Styrofoam and block of wood. The black widow appears to be on the offensive, trying to get its legs on the mantis.

Without giving away the ending, check out the fight below:

Previous story
Three Canadian cities crack top 10 list of most liveable places: report

Just Posted

Kimberley’s Terry Fox run Sunday, September 15

This September marks the 39th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.… Continue reading

New policy at Selkirk Secondary bans use of cell phones during class time

Students are expected to keep their cell phones in their lockers aside from breaks and lunch

Jumbo court story may not be over: MLA Clovechok

Last month, the B.C. Court of Appeal upheld a provincial government decision… Continue reading

No children injured in accident involving school bus near Hosmer

Transport truck rear-ended stopped motorhome, which collided with the stopped school bus ahead of it

Still time to sign up for Kootenay Orienteering Festival

The Kootenay O Fest will feature both the BC and Western Canadian Championships

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Kootenay author D.M. Ditson offers glimpse to recovery

Book launches for Wide Open at Creston, Kimberley, Castlegar and Trail public libraries

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Most Read