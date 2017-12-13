(Screenshot from video by Devin Milner)

VIDEO: Salt Spring Islanders ferry piano to their floating home

Everyone enjoys a little music on the water, but not everyone has a piano on their boat

Those living on the West coast of Canada are used to the playful jabs calling us laid back, granola eating, coffee slurping surfers who have never seen snow.

While some of that may be true, they’re also just a few of the reasons that the West Coast is also known as the Best Coast.

Take for example this video shot by Salt Spring Island resident Devin Milner. He works at the local marina in Ganges and has seen many unusual things that have become common sights during his time on the Southern Gulf Island.

“From time to time you see some building materials or bits and pieces being ferried back and forth on improvised skiffs, but this was a first for something like this,” Milner said.

Salt Spring Island, like many of the small islands situated between Vancouver Island and the mainland of British Columbia, is home to an eclectic mix of artists, musicians, and other creative minds. The three men ferrying about the harbour are said to live in the area and Devin recognized two of them as William and Nick.

“They own a float home in Ganges Harbour and commute to and from the home to the marina. They bought the home just over a year ago and recently got themselves a piano; they were pretty happy about their new instrument!”

With the island home to so many musicians, Milner goes on to say that spontaneous music sessions on dry land are nothing new, but it’s rare to see something like this on the water.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Truck driver volunteers to take dog lost in B.C. back home to Alberta

Just Posted

McKim students give to Food Bank

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Josh Dueck named to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Kimberley’s Josh Dueck, Paralympian, innovator, and an inspiration to many, has been… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves bylaws surrounding utility rates

There will be an increase to water and sewer rates and a decrease to garbage rates.

Testimony wraps up in Blackmore charter challenge

After evidence from RCMP officers, crown and defence lawyers move to closing arguments.

Kimberley to continue research for translocation of deer

More research is needed before translocation can be considered operational; FLNRO.

News recap: Kimberley

Watch: A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Suspect in Revelstoke standoff killed himself: RCMP

Mohammadali Darabi, suspect in the Calgary homicide of his roommate, was stopped in Revelstoke

Clinton visit Vancouver, applauds Trudeau, celebrates Democrats’ win in Alabama

Clinton told a crowd of more than 5,000 people that she cheered when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

VIDEO: Salt Spring Islanders ferry piano to their floating home

Everyone enjoys a little music on the water, but not everyone has a piano on their boat

Bomb detonated in Kamloops neighbourhood

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after an improvised explosive device was detonated Wednesday morning

No More Shootouts: Strong defence will be Canada’s backbone at world juniors

Head coach doesn’t want a situation where a hot goalie or a lucky bounce can determine a team’s fate

Proposed snowmobiles along Sicamous roads concern RCMP

RCMP, ICBC and province not yet on-board with proposed off-road bylaw in the B.C. Interior

‘Assemble your own meal’ kits grow into $120M industry in Canada

Kits offer a middle ground between eating out and grocery shopping

Millennials closing in as B.C.’s biggest wine drinkers

Generation X leads the way in current consumption of B.C. wine, as more wine drinkers are enjoying local varietals

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Salt Spring Islanders ferry piano to their floating home

    Everyone enjoys a little music on the water, but not everyone has a piano on their boat