Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)

VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus, right down Santa Clause Lane.

While Canada’s borders remain largely closed to the outside world, federal officials said they were making a brief exemption for a jolly old fellow this week.

In a chat with Santa Claus, chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam officially declared him an essential worker.

“I am so glad to hear that, Theresa,” Santa said. He assured kids in Canada that Christmas would go off without a hitch this year, no matter what else was going on around the world.

“I’m feeling great. Mrs. Claus and I have been self-isolating. In fact, we’ve been doing it for years – many, many, many years. Ho ho ho!”

In a statement, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said that Santa’s paperwork was in order for the big day.

“Santa will be accompanied, as always, by Rudolph and his reindeer friends. Santa will be wearing a mask and will have his documents ready upon arrival at the border. He’ll be wearing his mask at all times – except, of course, when he stops for a short break to enjoy the milk and cookies that have been left for him! Santa will also remember to wash or sanitize his hands afterwards, and to be extra careful not to wake anyone.”

With Christmas Eve just a day away, Santa Claus is gearing up for his biggest gig of the year. Check back on Thursday morning for a Christmas Eve tracker on exactly where the jolly old fellow is.

Most Read