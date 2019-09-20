VIDEO: Want to improve your golf game? This golf ball cannon might work

Is your golf game getting you down? Can’t seem to find any consistency with your driver? Sick of slicing or hooking all your tee shots? Turns out, the solution might be a gun.

Specifically, a cannon – a golf ball cannon.

Great day at the @Abbotsfordfdn 4th Annual Smart and Caring Golf Classic Tournament. Got to shoot the Golf Ball Cannon off the 1st Hole! #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/lxKTzpf91C — Ravi Sidhu (@Sidhu_Ravi) September 20, 2019

This cool gadget made an appearance at the Ledgeview Golf Course for the fourth annual Smart and Caring Golf Classic organized by the Abbotsford Community Foundation.

All the proceeds from the tournament go towards different charities in the city. Last year, the community foundation distributed over $700,000.

