VIDEO: Want to improve your golf game? This golf ball cannon might work

Strange iron makes appearence at Abbotsford’s fourth annual Smart and Caring Golf Classic

Is your golf game getting you down? Can’t seem to find any consistency with your driver? Sick of slicing or hooking all your tee shots? Turns out, the solution might be a gun.

Specifically, a cannon – a golf ball cannon.

This cool gadget made an appearance at the Ledgeview Golf Course for the fourth annual Smart and Caring Golf Classic organized by the Abbotsford Community Foundation.

All the proceeds from the tournament go towards different charities in the city. Last year, the community foundation distributed over $700,000.

RELATED: $104,000 in Smart and Caring Grants go to 17 organizations

RELATED: Applications now accepted for Smart and Caring Community Grants

Previous story
‘This is not a drill’: Whistler Blackcomb gets first snowfall of the season

Just Posted

Farm life: looking dinner in the eye

I think we’ve all heard of roosters being alarm clocks. Cocka-doodle-doodling during… Continue reading

RCMP seek help locating Davis Bartraw

Cranbrook RCMP request the public’s assistance in locating a resident missing since… Continue reading

Signed Babe Ruth baseball surfaces in Wasa

Owner waiting authentication of 1943 baseball

Looking for Kimberley/Cranbrook people to join trek to Nepal

Four more people needed for a trek into the Tsum Valley in November

Kootenay-Columbia incumbent MP responds to Trudeau brownface scandal

Stetski proud of NDP leader Singh’s reaction, which focused on people not power

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

LETTER: Caribou protection

At the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (Y2Y) we base our conservation… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

The Way it Was

Kimberley history, 1960

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

Highlights from the latest Regional District of East Kootenay board meeting

10-Year Service Award Rhiannon Chippett was recognized for her 10-years of service… Continue reading

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

Most Read