A baby. (PeakPx)

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Olivia and Oliver top the list of most popular baby names in B.C. for 2019.

The data, released Tuesday, said the next most popular names were Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo, according to the Vital Statistics Agency.

The list did not differ much from 2018, when Liam was the top choice, followed by Olivia, Emma, Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan and Amelia.

However, the number of babies born in B.C. did drop from 43,844 in 2018 to 40,978 in 2019.

Compare baby name popularity here: https://connect.health.gov.bc.ca/babynames.

READ MORE: What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2018?

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Just Posted

Fundraising campaign to help with treatment for dog in hit-and-run

A Cranbrook woman is asking for help after her dog was severely… Continue reading

B.C. minister: Trudeau-Trump relations haven’t impacted Columbia River Treaty talks

Katrine Conroy says progress has been made despite squabbling leaders

Kimberley Dynamiters win one, lose one against Fernie in Christmas Classic

The team heads to Creston and Cranbrook for the first games of the New Year.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival tickets nearly sold out

There’s still time to purchase tickets for the event, hosted by Wildsight

Kimberley’s Team Buchy competing in 2020 B.C. Junior Curling Championships

The top Jr. women’s team and the two top Jr. men’s teams will represent B.C. at national championships

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Kimberley Bulletin, a year in review, part two

The Bulletin’s annual year in review, from April to June.

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Possible poaching of bear cub investigated in Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

B.C. to ‘embed’ Asia trade offices in Canadian embassies

Opposition MLAs call it short-sighted effort to cut costs

Most Read