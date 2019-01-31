Who’s the daddy? Surprise in Swiss orangutan paternity test

Suprising test results came back at Basel Zoo in northwestern Switzerland

A paternity test on a baby orangutan has come back with a surprising result.

Basel Zoo in northwestern Switzerland said Thursday the test showed 5-month-old Padma wasn’t fathered by the male in her enclosure.

Keepers routinely take DNA samples from newborn orangutans because the endangered great apes are part of a breeding program.

Researchers at Basel University’s forensic laboratory compared Padma’s DNA to that of Budi, a 14-year-old male living in the same enclosure as the baby’s mother, Maja.

They found it didn’t match Budi’s DNA. Instead, it matched 18-year-old orangutan Vendel, who lives in the next enclosure.

It appears that for Maja and Vendel, the dominant male at Basel Zoo, the dividing fence was no obstacle to some monkey business.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Images show evidence of what could be one of Canada’s oldest graveyards

Just Posted

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

In the Gallery at Centre 64 Ikwe Aakii Iskwew Jan. 29 to… Continue reading

Kimberley local starts PechaKucha Cranbrook event series

‘It’s an adult show and tell’: Andra Louie.

City of Kimberley hosting building code information session for builders

The City of Kimberley is inviting building construction and design professionals to… Continue reading

Bud Abbott: 1921-2019

Cranbrook has lost one of its most iconic and beloved citizens, whose… Continue reading

Experience of a lifetime for Kimberley skier

Molly Miller has recently returned from the World Junior Championships

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

B.C. legislature officers get another week to answer accusations

Andrew Wilkinson calls for salary caps, retirement at 75 from unregulated jobs for life

WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Fraudsters posing as company representatives are asking for credit card information

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

B.C. police dog helps in arrest of suspect found hiding in bushes

30-year-old woman from Campbell River arrested in Nanaimo

Post-Nanaimo, Andrew Wilkinson talks B.C. Liberal renewal

At least three current MLAs not running in next election

Feds paid on high end for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

he government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in August

Organ donation saves record 502 lives last year in B.C.

B.C. has set a new record with 122 deceased donors and 100 living donors.

Most Read