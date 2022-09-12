(Black Press Media Creative)

Banknotes Around the World , To Soon Feature King Charles.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Bank of England plans to update its currency with the image of King Charles III.

Currency featuring Queen Elizabeth II will eventually be withdrawn from circulation. According to the central bank, over 4.7 million banknotes and 29 billion coins featuring the queen’s likeness are in circulation in the U.K. The queen’s image has been used on U.K. coins for nearly 70 years and banknotes for over 60 years. Several countries that were formerly governed by Britain also use her portrait on their currencies. The updated money will likely be introduced gradually and appear as legal tender alongside outdated currency for a period of time. “Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender,” The Royal Mint, via statement.

King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin

Canada and Australia, which feature the queen on their $20 and $5 banknotes, respectively, said there will be no “immediate change” to their currencies. The current polymer $20 bank note is intended to circulate for years to come. “There is no legislative requirement to change the design within a prescribed period when the Monarch changes.” Said Amélie Ferron-Craig, a spokesperson for the Bank of Canada

Previous story
Apple Launches Adventure Watch and New Safety Features
Next story
Twitter Says Whistleblower Payout Shouldn’t Affect Elon Musk Deal

Just Posted

Fireworks explode over the Ivan the Great Bell Tower inside the Moscow Kremlin during the celebration of Moscow City Day in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, for the 875th anniversary of the city’s founding. (AP Photo/Maxim Marmur)
Putin’s Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz

Water shut off to Selkirk hill residents and Selkirk Secondary School while City workers repair broken water main. Bulletin file.
Selkirk Hill water shut off due to broken water main

Construction is underway for three new holes at Purcell Golf. Photo submitted.
Purcell Golf launches 2023 membership drive amidst ongoing evolution to historic facility

Rob Gay (left) and Susan Clovechok (right) were both acclaimed as the only candidate in Electoral Area C and Electoral Area F, respectively, for the Regional District of East Kootenay. Both served as chair and vice chair of the RDEK for 2022. (Contributed by RDEK).
RDEK board chair Rob Gay acclaimed for another term