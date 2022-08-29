(Black Press Media Creative)

How Are Earbuds Affecting Your Hearing?

Headphones and earbuds have become a ubiquitous part of our lives. Experts say that the assumption that earbuds can cause more damage than headphones to our hearing is a misconception. The misconception stems from the thought that, because an earbud sits farther into your ear, it would do more damage than something that sits farther away, Cory Portnuff, University of Colorado Hospital.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Synthetic’ Embryo Breakthrough Could Help Solve Organ Donor Shortage

Just Posted

Kimberley medal winners from the Canada 55+ Games in tennis. Submitted photo.
Kimberley tennis players return from Canada 55+ Games with medals

Cam Shute, Dark Horse Innovations owner in Nelson (KORE photo by Peter Moynes).
Canada’s first Outdoor Rec-Tech Summit gets Kimberley into gear

BC Wildfire Service file.
Connell Ridge fire south of Cranbrook now listed as ‘under control’

There was a heavy police presence at Victoria Ave/Cranbrook St. intersection on Saturday night as RCMP responded to a shooting in the area. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook RCMP seek witnesses after man shot during altercation