This young bear couldn’t get into the bear-proof garbage bin, went for recycling instead

Bears are out and about and lest you think you have every thing nailed down, think again. This young black bear was investigating the garbage bin behind the Kimbrook Apartments in Kimberley. Luckily, the bin is bear-proof, and being unable to get into that, the bear decided to have a go at the recycling bin, where he had more success.

It didn’t appear that the bear found anything to eat, and residents quickly cleaned up the mess after he moved on.

Thanks to Andrew Bond for the video and photos.