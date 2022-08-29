VIDEO: Flag raised on Parliament Hill to honour residential school survivors

Elected officials asked to take moment while going about their work to pause when they see the flag

The Survivor’s flag flies on Parliament Hill beside the Peace tower, Monday, August 29, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The federal government raised the Survivors’ Flag on Parliament Hill today as a way to honour Indigenous Peoples forced to attend residential schools.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was joined by Stephanie Scott, executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller, Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal and survivors of residential schools from across the country.

Several residential school survivors spoke about the significance of the flag, including Jimmy Durocher, a Métis survivor who attended St. Bruno’s boarding school in Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask.

“Today we raise the Survivors’ Flag high over these colonial buildings, where lawmakers are now listening to our truths and seeking to work together towards reconciliation,” Durocher said.

In her remarks, Scott asked elected officials to take moment while going about their work to pause when they see the flag.

“Pause and reflect about the truth that still remains to be told and about the hard work that still must be done,” Scott said.

Trudeau called residential schools a “shameful” part of Canadian history and said the Survivors’ Flag would serve as a way for Canadians to remember what happened at the government-funded, church-operated institutions over more than a century.

“This flag is an expression of remembrance,” Trudeau said. “It is meant to honour all survivors and all the lives through the generations that have been, are being, and will continue to be impacted by the residential school system.”

The flag was designed in consultation and collaboration with survivors, with each element of the design approved by the group that was consulted.

The elements include a depiction of a family with seeds beneath them meant to represent the spirits of children who never returned home.

Eugene Arcand, a Cree survivor who attended St. Michael’s Indian Residential School in Duck Lake, Sask., spoke about Canadians’ shared responsibility to further reconciliation efforts and urged people to get to know survivors.

“There aren’t many of us left,” Arcand said. “Take an opportunity to meet us. Know who we are.”

Last year, ground-penetrating radar located what are believed to be hundreds of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools, sparking efforts to remember survivors.

The flag will remain raised on Parliament Hill until 2024, when a decision will be made on its permanent home.

The National Residential School Crisis Line, which offers emotional support and crisis referral services for residential school survivors and their families, can be reached toll-free at 1-866-925-4419.

—Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Federal PoliticsIndigenousresidential schools