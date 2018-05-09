GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING: Woman in racially charged viral video identified as Cranbrook resident

Paul Rodgers

A video taken on April 21 at a Lethbridge Denny’s that depicts a racially charged verbal altercation between a woman and at least three other men went viral today. The woman in the video was later identified as Kelly Pocha of Cranbrook.

The video, recorded and posted by Monir Omerai, one of the men in the video, begins with Pocha saying “Shut your (expletive) mouth then. ‘Cause you know what? You’re dealing with a Canadian woman now and I will leap across this table and punch you right in the (expletive) mouth.”

Pocha repeatedly tells the men to “go back to your country,” “we don’t need you here,” “no, you are not Canadian,” and “speak English if you’re going to speak, speak English, it’s Canada. You don’t raise your nationalism here, speak English or don’t speak at all.”

Pocha gave an interview to Lethbridge News Now in which she said that the video does not depict the whole story, that Omerai only started recording when she was irritated and that she believed that the men at the table “were making fun of her.” She admitted that her comments were racist and said “It is what it is … but I do apologise for what I said, cause a lot of it is not me. I don’t normally say things like that.”

The video drew condemnation from both Lethbridge mayor Chris Spearman and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley on their social media accounts.

The original video has been viewed over 210,000 times, and shared at least 5,435 times at the time of writing. Numerous people commented, posting Pocha’s LinkedIn page, identifying her as an employee of Cranbrook Dodge. Comments were made on Dodge’s Facebook page that they feel as though she should be fired.

Her name and profile no longer appears on the company website. Their social media channels went down temporarily and they have now been reactivated with a statement that reads as follows:

“We have recently become aware of a disturbing video that involves one of our employees. We are deeply concerned about the content of this video and want all of our friends, families, colleagues, and customers to know that this behaviour does not reflect the values of Cranbrook Dodge in any way. We strive to be a welcoming and inclusive company with no room for hate or intolerance.

The employee in question has been terminated and we deeply apologize for her actions.

Sincerely, Dave Girling and the Cranbrook Dodge Team”

Previous story
WATCH: Kimberley’s Walk With Your Doc

Just Posted

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING: Woman in racially charged viral video identified as Cranbrook resident

Paul Rodgers A video taken on April 21 at a Lethbridge Denny’s… Continue reading

East Kootenay snow pack rises to 150 per cent of normal

More precipitation, late start to melt lead to high snow packs throughout province

Real estate inventory remains low in Kimberley

This past winter the Bulletin reported on the less than robust real… Continue reading

REALM moves community inclusion movement forward

Cranbrook organization to present at Birmingham conference

Emergency Preparedness Week in Kimberley

Prepare yourself, family, and home in the event of an emergency.

WATCH: Kimberley’s Walk With Your Doc

Every year, Doctors and patients across British Columbia participate in the World… Continue reading

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testijng on cellphones, radio and broadcast

B.C. cab driver has tip of finger bitten off by ‘irate’ passenger

The incident took place in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island

Guilty verdict for woman in animal-cruelty case after 82 animal seized

Surrey resident Xin (Ivy) Zhou found guilty

Sex assault trial underway for former political candidate known for crazy video

Wyatt Scott of Mission accused of inappropriately touching a female employee

NHL Young Stars return to Okanagan without Calgary or Edmonton

Young Stars tournament returning to Penticton without Calgary and Edmonton.

Indigenous leaders pitch sustainability to Kinder Morgan shareholders

Shareholders passed a Union of BC Indian Chiefs proposal at meeting

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

Most Read

  • GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING: Woman in racially charged viral video identified as Cranbrook resident

    Paul Rodgers A video taken on April 21 at a Lethbridge Denny’s…

  • Emergency Preparedness Week in Kimberley

    Prepare yourself, family, and home in the event of an emergency.

  • WATCH: Kimberley’s Walk With Your Doc

    Every year, Doctors and patients across British Columbia participate in the World…