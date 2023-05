Numa Ka’kin drum group performed in Kimberley’s Platzl for the Moosehide Campaign. Bulletin file

Tuesday, May 16, 2023, was Moosehide Campaign Day and a gathering was held in Kimberley’s Platzl.

The Moose Hide Campaign is an Indigenous-led grassroots movement of men and boys who are standing up against voilence towards women and children.

Several guest speakers joined students from Kimberley schools and the Numa Ka’kin drum group to raise awareness and help eradicate gender based violence.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

