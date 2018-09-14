Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Campfire ban lifted across Kootenays

The campfire ban that has been in place across the Kootenays since July, was lifted at noon on Friday, Sept. 14.

The ban is lifted across the Southeast Fire Centre, however Category 2 fires are only allowed in the Columbia Fire Zone and Category 3 fires remain prohibited across the region.

Read More: 2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

The 2018 wildfire season is the worst on record, having burned over a million hectares by the end of August, which followed the second worst fire season that had been seen last year.

B.C. 55+ Games underway in Kimberley and Cranbrook

The 55+ B.C. Games have been ongoing this week, with over 2,200 athletes competing in 23 different sports. Both cities have been bustling with happy and excited participants all week. The closing ceremonies will take place at the Kimberley Conference Centre at 1:30p.m. on Saturday, everyone is invited.

Cops for Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

The largest team in Cops for Kids’ southern interior cycling tour history hit the road on Friday morning.

34 cyclists and a six person support crew from RCMP supporting enforcement agencies leave from Kelowna and will make their way south along Highway 97, riding 1,000 kilometres to raise awareness and essential funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

