Regional news recap

Cannabis legalized in Canada, municipalities deliberate on local bylaws

Recreational cannabis was officially legalized across Canada Wednesday, with provinces and municipalities adapting to federal legislation by implementing policies regulating the public consumption of cannabis.

Cranbrook is no exception, adopting cannabis bylaws on Monday evening that regulated land-use zoning designations for cannabis retail locations, while also tweaking the clean air bylaws regulating where people can consume their cannabis.

RCMP make arrests after crime spree

Two B.C. residents are in custody after evading police in Fernie and Creston in a stolen truck over the last few weeks.

The two suspects, a 28-year-old woman from Golden and a 27-year-old man, were arrested on Oct. 13 after RCMP deployed a spike belt at the Peavine bridge trying to disable the vehicle, which had eluded East Kootenay Traffic Services at high speeds from the Creston area.

Fernie arena tragedy ‘wake up call’ for global refrigeration industry

Technical Safety BC has shared the results of its ongoing work with ammonia facilities as the first anniversary of the fatal gas leak at Fernie Memorial Arena approaches.

Following the incident, Technical Safety BC issued a safety order that required owners of ammonia refrigeration plants to test secondary coolants for the presence of ammonia and report the results.

All 185 facilities in B.C. have fulfilled the obligations to test secondary coolants for the presence of ammonia and reported their results, however facilities must also consider plans to replace their aging equipment and not run them to failure.

RCMP officers contain a grass fire in Wycliffe

Two Kimberley RCMP officers were able to prevent a grass fire in Wycliffe from spreading on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 12. The grass fire was initially spotted by an off-duty officer alongside Highway 95A, near the gun range.

Once BC Wildfire was updated, the officer contacted the Kimberley detachment to advise them of the situation. Two officers attended and with the aid of fire extinguishers and hand tools attacked the leading edges. Once contained, the fire burned itself out. There was no threat to buildings or residences but smoke limited visibility on the highway for short periods of time.



