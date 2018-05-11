The Week in Review: May 11

WATCH:

A video, recorded April 21 went viral this week depicting a woman yelling racist remarks and threatening a group of men at a Denny’s in Lethbridge, as of Friday the original video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times and the story has been shared by most of the major news networks across Canada. The woman was identified as Kelly Pocha of Cranbrook, and the backlash was swift, resulting in her termination from her job at Cranbrook Dodge. They deleted their initial response to the video with a statement that read:

“Thank you to our friends, customers, families, and colleagues for your support during this troubling experience. We stand by our original post, but chose to delete it due to an outpouring of hate for our former employee.

Hate breeds more hate and that is not what our community, country, and society need at this time. What we need is forgiveness, education, tolerance, love, and acceptance

How are we going to move forward? We are going to look at our culture and address any undercurrents of racism or intolerance.

We urge our peers to do the same and ask our community to forgive this person, instead of breeding more hate and more intolerance. Let’s figure out how to be better, together.”

Emmanuel Robert Murphy of Cranbrook was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of manslaughter and indignity to a dead body following the death of 73-year-old Waneta Hock. Murphy, 45, who has struggled with alcohol, drug addiction and mental illness for much of his adult life, apologized and expressed remorse for his actions in court on Thursday. He was given a global sentence of 56 months. (just over 4.5 years) will receive credit for 280 days already in custody.

Rehabilitation work continues at the park space surrounding Idlewild Lake with the completion of a new playground located on the north side of the area. The playground, and many other aspects of the park rehabilitation, were paid for by the federal government’s Gas Tax Fund and the RDEK, and was installed in April by volunteers from the Rotary Club of Cranbrook.

Jim Horner, a long time resident of Cranbrook, was posted up beside highway 3/93 on Thursday and Friday, collecting signatures on a petition he started to have the Highway Department install a traffic light and pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Jim Smith and Highway 3. 71 signatures were collected on the first day. Horner said that not enough drivers slow down to 60 and there isn’t a traffic light until further down the road, unlike the north entrance to the city where the first light is only 0.6 kilometres in. Horner intends to take the petition to the Highways Department on Monday.

Mount Baker Wild Drama’s musical theatre production Suessical, a mashup of the work of Dr. Seuss, opened on Thursday and will run through Sunday at the Key City Theatre.

Cranbrook para-cyclist Tristen Chernove competed at the first UCI para cycling Road World Cup event of the season last weekend in Ostend, Belgium and earned a bronze and silver medal. Chernove is the reigning men’s C2 world champion, a triple medallist at the 2016 Paralympic Games and was also a five-time world champion last season.

Cranbrook Bandits baseball clubs will kick off the 2018 season in Libby, Montana this weekend with both the A team and Junior B squad getting their first games.

The 33 annual Kootenay Children’s Festival takes place this Saturday from 10:00 until 3:00 at Mount Baker field. Entry is free and this year’s festival features face painting, clowns, games, music and a special performance from Flying Bob.