A solar farm is pictured in Wasserleben near Wernigerode at the ‘Harz’ mountains, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

VIDEO: Climate questions: What are the solutions?

Hundreds of potential solutions being explored

From cutting the planet’s reliance to fossil fuels to exploring new energy sources, there are already hundreds of potential solutions to address climate change that are being explored.

(AP video by Kwiyeon Ha and Rishi Lekhi)

WATCH ALSO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeClimate crisisEnvironment

Previous story
VIDEO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Just Posted

The Kimberley Dynamiters learned about the legacy of their team when they stopped by the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton during their first big road trip of the year. Kimberley Dynamiters photo.
Dynamiters return from first big road trip with one win, two losses

Kimberley Fire Department responds to small grassfire caused by downed power line in Kimberley's downtown core. Paul Rodgers file.
Downed powerline leads to outage, small grassfire in downtown Kimberley

Remembrance Day ceremony in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers/Bulletin file
Full ceremony planned for Remembrance Day in Kimberley

Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Some East Kootenay tourism marketing dollars should be spent at Calgary airport, Kimberley Mayor says