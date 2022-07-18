Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

VIDEO: Former Parti Québécois leader jailed for sexually assaulting young men

André Boisclair sentenced to 2 years in jail, plus 2 years probation

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day in jail for two sex assaults. Boisclair, who assaulted two young men in their early 20s, will also serve two years probation.

-The Canadian Press

politiciansPoliticsQuebecsexual assault

