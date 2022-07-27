Two women listen as Pope Francis delivers an open air Mass at Commonwealth Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country’s notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

VIDEO: Indigenous people share mixed reactions to Pope’s messages of reconciliation

Pope Francis held mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton Tuesday

Indigenous people at Pope Francis’ mass Tuesday (July 26) had mixed reactions to his apology and messaging during the religious ceremony at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

The Pope is in Canada for six days until Friday apologizing for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools.

-The Canadian Press

EdmontonIndigenous apologyPope Francisresidential schools

