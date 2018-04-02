VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a special Easter egg hunt, using a helicopter to distribute the eggs. Hundreds of parents and kids gathered at the resort on Sunday, April 1 and eagerly awaited as the helicopter prepared its route. First circling past the dropzone a couple of times, perhaps to fuel the already frenzy-level excitement of the children, a pink easter bunny dropped countless chocolate eggs in plastic shells from the sky into the snow below.

