NASA satellites help scientists understand how the Earth is changing. (Associated Press photo)

NASA satellites help scientists understand how the Earth is changing. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: NASA uses satellites to track climate change

Scientists use satellites to better understand how climate change impacts the planet

For Earth day, the Director of NASA’s Earth science division reflects on what she sees as one of the most useful instruments used to better understand our planet – satellites.

Climate change

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry meets Bonnie and Henry

Just Posted

McWhinnie Day is an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the skate park. Above McWhinnie Day 2017. Kimberley Bulletin file
Bob McWhinnie Day, May 8, 2022 in Kimberley

Sasha, Katrin and Tim. Sasha has remained in Ukraine to fight with the army. Katrin and Tim will hopefully arrive in Kimberley in May. Photo contributed.
Kimberley church fundraising to bring family from Ukraine

Jackrabbit skiers take a lesson in front of the lodge at Kimberley Nordic Club. Dan Clark photo
Kimberley Nordic Club presents draft management plan upgrade

The Kimberley-Cranbrook Highland Dancers(Left to right) Liela Cooper, Sophia Bradley, Holly Gale, Abby Lalach, Olivia Boehmer, Briar Fagan. Front- Braylin Biddlecomb, Sidney Biddlecome.
Kimberley-Cranbrook Highland Dancers bring medals back from Kamloops competition