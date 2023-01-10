President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet at the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

VIDEO: Trudeau meets with continental business leaders at North American Leaders’ Summit

Business leaders say countries need to start thinking about more unified trade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in a meeting with business leaders from across North America on Monday after he arrived in Mexico City for the so-called “Three Amigos” summit. The message from business leaders was unanimous: start thinking about North America as a unified trade and business bloc in the spirit of the European Union.

-The Canadian Press

