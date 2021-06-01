People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

It will be a perfect summer for backyard barbecues and picnics in the park across much of Canada, according to predictions from one prominent national forecaster.

But the warm, dry conditions that socially starved Canadians crave as the spread of COVID-19 slows and the pace of vaccination accelerates will also allow forest fires to thrive, warned Chris Scott, chief meteorologist at The Weather Network.

“This summer, we think we’ll have a few more of those nice days, so if that means getting to the beach or going to the park, camping, this is a good looking summer across most of the country,” he said as the network released its summer forecast Tuesday.

“However, there is a downside for areas that are expected to see a hot and dry summer.”

The ever-present risk of forest fires in British Columbia’s Interior is higher than normal, he said, with higher temperatures and less precipitation than the average.

Across the Rockies, he said, Alberta is expected to see above normal temperatures, with less precipitation than average in the south and central parts of the province and higher-than-normal precipitation in the north.

Things could also get worrisome in the agricultural regions of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, he said.

“We’re really concerned here about going into a drought,” Scott said. “…June is really going to set the table for us and tell us what will happen for the rest of the summer.”

June is typically the wettest month in this part of Canada, he noted, and if it rains in June then things may turn out OK.

“But our worry is that June goes drier than normal, and then we kind of get into this self-fulfilling prophecy where things just keep on being dried through the growing season,” Scott said.

Northern Manitoba could see temperatures dipping slightly below normal, as could parts of northern Ontario.

Northern Ontario could also see higher-than-normal precipitation levels, in contrast to other parts of the province, where precipitation is expected to be below or around average.

“Southern Ontario looks pretty good overall,” Scott said. “It’s got a little bit of everything for everyone in that we will get our heat — we’ll get our really hot days — but there’ll be a few refreshing days thrown in as well.”

Scott said the situation will likely be similar in Quebec.

“Montreal may be just a tad cooler than last year, but Montreal had a top five summer last year in terms of high temperatures,” he said.

Farther east, meanwhile, the Atlantic provinces can expect above normal temperatures.

Newfoundland and Labrador can anticipate average levels of rain, Scott said, but the Maritime provinces are due to get more precipitation than normal.

“We don’t think it’s a washout of a summer at all. But we do think that when it rains, it will really pour thanks to a warm Atlantic Ocean and an above normal Atlantic hurricane season,” he said, adding that it’s too soon to say whether the region will be hit by any tropical storms.

In the North, precipitation levels will be near normal, Scott predicted.

Temperatures should be above normal in Yukon and the western Northwest Territories, while they’re expected to be near normal farther east in the region, through Nunavut.

West of the Hudson Bay, Scott said, temperatures are expected to dip below the average.

“Overall, I think a lot of good weather here for people that like to get outdoors,” he said.

“The real concern, though, is the lack of precipitation that is possible in some of the big agricultural regions of the country. And that is going to be a huge story to follow in the next few weeks to see how that leads into the core of summer.”

—Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

RELATED: Weather Network meteorologist chases stories from Vernon home

Weather

Previous story
VIDEO: Centre 64 to celebrate Pride Month with Pride Wall photo booth and Artrageous Gallery

Just Posted

IH is concerned by Penticton's rate of fatal overdoses as a result of opioid use. The healthy authority has been ramping up its outreach efforts, even implementing the Naloxone Challenge to train businesses and organizations how to administer the lifesaving drug, yet the death rate still increased this year. (File Photo)
April records 176 overdose deaths: B.C. Coroners Service

The B.C. Coroners Service is reporting 176 deaths due to drug toxicity… Continue reading

The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo
Ktunaxa deeply saddened by news of discovery of children’s remains

First Nation issues statement on the uncovering of a graveyard at site of Kamloops residential school

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for about four hours. Photo: West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion
Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for four hours

Kimberley’s housing stock is primarily single family homes. City Spaces file
Kimberley Council receives housing needs study

Kimberley City Council received a Housing Needs Assessment report last week at… Continue reading

The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo
“They’ve been telling us for decades. We need to listen.” MLA Clovechok

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA speaks on tragedy at residential school

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Clarence (Kat) Pennier during an Aevitas waste recycling plant protest by the Fraser River on Dec. 17, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Sto:lo elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

‘People suspected things like this happened, but there was never proof of it’

Mounties say they busted an identical set of twins driving impaired a morning roadblock May 29 (Burnaby RCMP)
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving impaired

‘Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be,’ says Cpl. Mike Kalanj about a May 29 incident in Burnaby

Blueberry harvest in the Fraser Valley relies mainly on older Indo-Canadian workers provided through labour brokers. (Maple Ridge News)
B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

Most workers support piece-rate pay for picking, survey says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, leaves provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. suing COVID rule-breaker for money seized at makeshift penthouse nightclub

Civil claim alleges $8K found by police in Mohammad Movassaghi’s suite should be considered proceeds of crime

(File photo)
B.C. senior calls driving exams for seniors aged 80 and up ‘unfair’

Protest being planned for when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted

An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Legislative Assembly apologizes for removing memorial for the unmarked 215

Shoes, stuffies, candles taken from legislative steps after vigil for children in unmarked graves

Most Read