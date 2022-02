Ice carvers Rusty Cox and Jordon Aasland create Star Wars fighter for the patio

The weather fought back, but the N-1 Starfighter is holding firm.

Over the weekend, ice carvers Rusty Cox and Jordon Aasland, HeidOut Master Chef and Brewmaster respectively, created a Naboo starfighter from the Star Wars prequel movies to grace the patio on Baker Street.

Temperatures climbed to an unfriendly (for ice) level late Saturday and Sunday, but the sleek craft was still in flight Monday.