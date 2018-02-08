WATCH: Indoor putting league keeps disc golfers playing through the winter

Since December Cranbrook’s dedicated disc golfers have been keeping their skills honed, despite all courses in the area being buried beneath the snow. Every Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the gym at Kootenay Christian Academy, enthusiasts of the ever-growing sport gather in a putting league.

WATCH:

The league was Kristy Shields’ idea, explained Ben Loggains at their meet up on February 7.

“A putting league is kind of a thing that’s taking off across North America, especially in the northern states and Canada,” Loggains said. “People that can’t keep playing disc golf all winter long, they have a way to keep their skills sharp in the winter.”

He said they have seen higher than anticipated turnouts each week, with about 10 to 20 disc golfers in attendance each night. The league’s success has been bolstered by the support of some of Cranbrook’s local businesses, explained Shields.

“It’s just been getting bigger and bigger every week,” she said, “and it’s just really cool that the sponsors have helped us out as much as they have for something kind of really left field I guess you’d say.”

Shields said that the Heidout has provided them with around $100 in gift vouchers, that they raffle off $10 at a time each week and Funhogz has supplied them with disks that they’ve been giving out.

“It’s just an incentive and it’s just been really awesome. I love coming every week and I know the guys have been getting into it,” said Shields.

Entry each Wednesday is $10, or $5 for women. The first segment of the night is formatted as round robin, one-on-one games. Players score points up to fifteen by shooting at disc golf baskets placed across the gym horizontally from themselves; three points for a basket, two points for hitting the chains and one point for bonking any other metal, minus the pole.

The next half is comprised of a horseshoe-type game, where players putt around obstacles, between trees, off the walls and left-handed.

At the end of the night they also have a long-shot contest, with players trying to put their disc through the basketball hoop across the gym from them. Success in this challenge earns the player the ace pot that is paid into each week.

The league will also be holding a fundraiser for the newly constructed Wycliffe Park Disc Golf Course, which opened with an extremely successful tournament this past fall, before the park closed for the season the very next day, leaving players yearning to get back on it next summer.

READ MORE: Inaugural tournament christens Wycliffe Park Disc Golf Course

Funds raised will go towards installing concrete tee pads and other needed elements at the impressive Wycliffe course. Meanwhile, the putting league has helped to slake Cranbrook’s disc golf addiction.

“It’s keeping me hungry, that’s for sure,” said Loggains, who said he’d been warming up prior to the night shooting at a basket in his garage. “I’m hoping to go to Worlds next year so it’s nice to keep the skills sharp for when we go south.”

Previous story
Choral workshop at Selkirk

Just Posted

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Kimberley relies too heavily on residential, business taxes, Mayor says

CAROLYN GRANT Kimberley is a community that is heavily reliant on property… Continue reading

Choral workshop at Selkirk

Professional singer Allison Girvan conducted a workshop with the Selkirk Choir last week.

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store bids farewell to four long-time volunteers

Pat Cox, Shirley Osborne, Betty Daigle and Marlene Shannon recently announced their retirement.

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan MacKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

Choral workshop at Selkirk

Professional singer Allison Girvan conducted a workshop with the Selkirk Choir last week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Shypitka reacts to Alberta wine boycott

Kootenay East MLA says BC government irresponsible for playing pipeline politics.

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Most Read