WATCH: The week in review

Two Kimberley residents arrested following deer trap vandalism

Two people from Kimberley were arrested following a criminal investigation into deer trap vandalism in the Cranbrook area, according to a Wednesday press release from the RCMP. Due to ongoing reports of clover trap vandalism, RCMP set up surveillance on traps in the 1700-block of 5th St. South. During surveillance, a man wearing a balaclava allegedly tampered with the traps, along with a female accomplice.

4th Ave. expansion

The City of Kimberley will be applying for two separate grants with the goal of extending the existing path that leads to 4th Avenue, as well as establishing an active transportation network plan. The first is for a $98,000 grant through the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure program which, if successful, would see a multi-use path extension on 4th Avenue from McDougal Crescent to Tadanac Boulevard. The estimated total cost of the project is $140,000, the remainder of which would need to be paid for by the City. This proposal is included in the second phase of the 4th Avenue project. The second grant application is for $30,000 from the BC Active Network Plan Grant program to fund 50 per cent of the estimated $60,000 cost to develop an active transportation network plan. The remaining 50 per cent of funds would be paid for by the City.

Clovechok reacts to budget

The provincial government dropped their budget this week, in which they lay out their intent to build infrastructure, support thousands of new jobs and strengthen investments in health and education. Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechock called the budget uninspiring and was perturbed there wasn’t any mention in it of key things the NDP campaigned on.

Dynamiters win two more games

The Nitros added two more wins to their record this past weekend, defeating the Columbia Valley Rockies 6-1 on Friday and beating the Spokane Braves 4-0 on Sunday. They now have 38 wins, six losses and a total of 79 points, putting them behind only Revelstoke in the league. However, Revelstoke has only one game left this season and Kimberley has two, meaning if they win both games they will finish first in the league. Kimberley has two more home games this weekend, playing Creston on Friday and Grand Forks on Saturday.

This is My Home Kimberley Video

A film depicting life in Kimberley as it was in 1984, and narrated by then nine-year-old City Councillor Jason McBain made the rounds on social media this past week. The films shows a Kimberley still driven by the Cominco Mine, and talks about preparing for its eventual closure, and the need to transition to other industries like tourism.

Kimberley Flannel Fest

The second-annual Flannel Fest took over the Platzl last weekend, with plenty of plaid-clad people enjoying a snow rave, fire spinners, a canine flannel fashion show, a beard contest and plenty more.