WATCH: The week in review: Feb. 28

Interior Health issues drug alert in Cranbrook

Interior Health is warning the public about multiple reports of overdoses with severe outcomes in Cranbrook.

On February 25, 2020, Interior Health issued a drug alert, stating that overdoses appear to be linked to MDMA (Molly/Ecstasy). The alert says that toxic drugs are circulating the area.

Dean Nicholson, Executive Director and Substance Use Counsellor with East Kootenay Addiction Services (EKASS) says the Interior Health’s alert speaks to the uncertainty of what’s being sold in street drugs today.

EKASS couldn’t confirm if the drugs in these overdoses were in fact MDMA and stressed that any drugs have the potential to be laced with fentanyl. ANKORS is the number one resource in our area for drug testing, they have fentanyl test strips and a wealth of information online. Interior Health also said how important it is to know the signs of an overdose and how to respond.

Pink Shirt Day

Kimberley RCMP joined students at Selkirk Secondary in Kimberley in support of National Pink Shirt Day on Wednesday — raising awareness against bullying.

City approves distribution of Winter Games Legacy Grants

At the meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, Council was asked for authorization to process payment of the 2020 Winter Games Legacy Grants — funds resulting from the hosting and co-hosting of the BC Winter Games in 1980 and 2008.

Each year, the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) puts out a call to organizations that support amateur sports in the Kimberley area in one way or another to apply for grants to help support their endeavours.

The total amount of the cheque presented from the KDCF to the City was $9,251 and some of the recpients include the Kimberley Alpine Team, the Kimberley Nordic Racers and the Wasa Lions Club, among many others.

Nitros news

The Kimberley Dynamiters are once again regular season league champions of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. This is the second time in three years the Dynamiters have won the league. They edged out Revelstoke by one point, 83 to 82.

The team held their annual awards on Sunday night at the Conference Centre. Brock Palmer came away with the most awards including MVP, Most Popular, Best Forward and Leading Scorer in addition to a Century Club award for playing over 100 KIJHL Awards.

The KIJHL then announced their divisional award winners on Wednesday and the Dynamiters picked up some big wins. Palmer was named the most valuable player in the division for the second year in the row, after a season in which he scored 50 goals and 48 assists — his total of 98 points also earned up the leagues Top Scorer award.

Head Coach and GM Derek Stuart was awarded Coach of the Year after guiding the team to the division banner and the President’s Cup as the top team in the league with 40 wins in 49 games.

The Nitros begin their playoff run this Friday at the Kimberley Civic Centre against Creston.