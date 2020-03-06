WATCH: The week in review: March 6

A video recap of this week’s top stories in Kimberley

WATCH:

READ MORE:Kimberley mourns the loss of Shirley Rossi

A prominent figure of Kimberley who was a dedicated volunteer in countless different capacities passed away this week. Shirley Rossi was involved with the Girl Guides the Chamber of Commerce, the Snow Fiesta Queen Committee, the 1980 Winter Games and the United way to name just a few. City Councillor Sandra Roberts, who first met Shirley back in 1973, said that Shirley once told her. “If you’re going to sit in your house, you’re going to be lonely. If you want to meet people, get out and volunteer.”

READ MORE: Dogs dead after walking in Wycliffe Butte

Reports have been made of two dogs dying and a third falling ill after walking at the Wycliffe Butte. Shannon Fisher from Top Crop, Farm and Pet, said that she can confirm two dogs have died and one of her staff members dogs was seriously ill and she strongly suspects poison. Kimberley RCMP are urging the owners of the poisoned dogs to contact them and make a report so that they can begin an investigation in conjunction with the conservation office.

READ MORE: Game Day EK

Game Day East Kootenay, a video and board game event that raises money for the Alberta Children’s Hospital, is seeking volunteers and further sponsors. They are having a meeting in Cranbrook on Saturday, March 7 and if you’re interested you can message them at Facebook.com/GameDayEK

READ MORE: Mark Creek Lions donate to Angel Flight

The Mark Creek Lions have made a substantial donation to help support the Angel Flight organization. The club donated $5000 to Angel Flight East Kootenay, thanks to a bequest from Louella McDonald.

READ MORE: Dynamiters knock Creston out of the playoffs

The Dynamiters defeated the Creston Valley Thundercats 7-3 on Thursday, clinching the series 4-1 and moving on to the next round against Columbia Valley, which will begin on Monday on home ice.

The game saw Erik Delaire score a hat trick, along with two goals from Daniel Anton, with the other two coming from Ryan Piva and Josh Makarchuk.

