WATCH: The week in review

Cranbrook mourns the loss of two beloved citizens.

Cranbrook Community Theatre’s newest production, “Plaza Suite” opens Friday, February 9 at the Studio Stage Door. Tickets for this comedic production are available at Lotus Books.

Avalanche Canada issues special avalanche warning for the southeastern corner of the province. Exercise extreme caution if entering the backcountry.

Dycar Pharmaceuticals Ltd has purchased an 86,000 square foot building for the purpose of producing medical marijuana. Construction will begin in March with a hiring fair scheduled for April.

New Dawn Developments, in conjunction with their 40th anniversary have announced that they will be the title sponsor for Cranbrook’s new indoor sports facility, set to begin construction this summer.