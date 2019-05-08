POLL: Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?

Let us know what you think

  • May. 8, 2019 10:50 a.m.
  • Poll

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to an anti-SOGI 123 event at Oak Bay’s Windsor Pavilion.

SOGI 123 (sexual orientation and gender identity) has sparked controversy among some since being introduced into B.C. schools.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Oak Bay

Let us know what you think. Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?


READ MORE: One man missing in relation to downtown Victoria fire

READ MORE: Andrew Berry’s lawyer draws comparison to Oak Bay ‘stabbing attack’ of woman earlier that year

